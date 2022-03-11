Biden says US and allies will revoke Russia's favored trade status

Measure increases the isolation of Russian economy in retaliation for the invasion

US President Joe Biden is announcing Friday that, along with the European Union and the Group of Seven countries, the US will move to revoke “most favored nation” trade status for Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the announcement. Each country would have to follow its own national processes, the person said.

Stripping most favored nation status from Russia would allow the U.S. and allies to impose higher tariffs on some Russian imports, increasing the isolation of the Russian economy in retaliation for the invasion.

More to follow