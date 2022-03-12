LIVEBLOG: Russian forces squeeze Kyiv, surround Mariupol
Russian forces are inching closer to Kyiv and bombing civilian areas, drawing condemnation of war crimes
As Russian forces inch towards Ukraine's capital city Kyiv and continue to pound civilian areas, Western allies warned of war crimes and "unimaginable tragedies."
To tighten the economic noose around the Kremlin, the United States and European Union on Friday moved to revoke Russia's "most favored nation" status, paving the way for the West to impose tariffs on various Russian goods.
Russia's leader Vladimir Putin "cannot pursue a war that threatens the very foundation of international peace and stability and then ask for help from the international community," said US President Joe Biden when he announced the measure.
A high-level official in the Ukrainian government told i24NEWS later on Friday that while Kyiv appreciated the initiative of Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to mediate between Ukraine and Russia, Ukraine felt that Bennett was merely relaying messages from one side to the other.
Saturday morning started with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and other officials announcing that Melitopol's Mayor Ivan Fedorov, was kidnapped on Friday by Russian soldiers occupying the city.
March 12, 2022
Zelensky calls on mothers of Russian soldiers to prevent their sons being sent to war
"I want to say this once again to Russian mothers, especially mothers of conscripts. Do not send your children to war in a foreign country," Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address on Telegram.
"Check where your son is. And if you have the slightest suspicion that your son could be sent to war against Ukraine, act immediately."
Russian forces surrounding key Ukrainian cities regroup
Russian forces encircling Kyiv paused on Friday to resupply after "failed attacks," according to the US-based Institute for the Study of War think thank.
“Russian forces also appear to be largely stalemated around Kharkiv,” it said.
“Russian advances from Crimea toward Mykolayiv and Zaporizhya and in the east around Donetsk and Luhansk made no progress in the last 24 hours.”
US President Joe Biden tweets after announcing the latest economic sanctions on Russia
Latest developments - AFP
Warnings of war crimes
Sixteen days after Moscow shocked the world by invading Ukraine, the United Nations and others said it may be committing war crimes in cities such as Mariupol, which for days now has been besieged by Putin's forces.
Death toll
On Friday, Ukrainian officials in Mariupol said more than 1,500 people had been killed during 12 days of attacks.
Mariupol
Survivors have been trying to flee Russian bombardment in a freezing city left without water or heating and running out of food.
The situation is "desperate," a Doctors Without Borders official said.
"Hundreds of thousands of people... are for all intents and purposes besieged," said Stephen Cornish, one of those heading the medical charity's Ukraine operation.
Western intervention
As Russia widens its bombardment and talks between Moscow and Kyiv seemingly go nowhere, Zelensky's pleas for NATO to intervene have grown increasingly desperate.
Biden on Friday ruled out direct action against nuclear-armed Russia, warning that it would lead to "World War III."
Refugees
The United Nations said 2.5 million people have now fled Ukraine and around two million more have been internally displaced by the war.