LIVEBLOG: Russian forces squeeze Kyiv, surround Mariupol

As Russian forces inch towards Ukraine's capital city Kyiv and continue to pound civilian areas, Western allies warned of war crimes and "unimaginable tragedies."

To tighten the economic noose around the Kremlin, the United States and European Union on Friday moved to revoke Russia's "most favored nation" status, paving the way for the West to impose tariffs on various Russian goods.

Russia's leader Vladimir Putin "cannot pursue a war that threatens the very foundation of international peace and stability and then ask for help from the international community," said US President Joe Biden when he announced the measure.

A high-level official in the Ukrainian government told i24NEWS later on Friday that while Kyiv appreciated the initiative of Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to mediate between Ukraine and Russia, Ukraine felt that Bennett was merely relaying messages from one side to the other.

Saturday morning started with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and other officials announcing that Melitopol's Mayor Ivan Fedorov, was kidnapped on Friday by Russian soldiers occupying the city.

