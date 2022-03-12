Covid to crisis: Conspiracy theorists push Ukraine misinformation

'This world of conspiracies is an empty shell that aggregates around the news of the moment'

As attention fixes on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, so do conspiracy theorists who actively push Kremlin propaganda online after two years of sharing misinformation about Covid.

They claim the war is an attempt to divert attention, and some even say it is a ploy to get France’s President Emmanuel Macron reelected next month.

Experts say conspiracists are opportunists aiming to cause disruption, following where global attention is to spread their false narratives.

The change is clear on the Facebook, Twitter, and Telegram accounts of some of the most prominent conspiracy theorists, including Silvano Trotta in France, Sherri Tenpenny in the United States, and Simeon Boikov in Australia.

Some of the conspiracies say Ukraine would be the "rear base of an international pedophile network" or would host "secret US laboratories" preparing a new coronavirus for a "new world order.”

Tristan Mendes France, a conspiracy theory expert in France, said some who shared rumors about Covid now do so on Ukraine.

"It's not a surprise: this world of conspiracies is an empty shell that aggregates around the news of the moment," he said.

The Kremlin itself says the attack on Ukraine is in fact a plan to rescue the Russian-speaking population and to shield them from a "Nazi" regime.

Billionaires Bill Gates and George Soros, two figures regularly targeted by conspiracists and accused of masterminding the Covid pandemic, are now allegedly financing biological weapons factories in Ukraine.

Some even claim they planned the war to divert attention as they prepare a new virus, and so Russia only intervened to stop the apparent plan.