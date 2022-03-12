Russian media law amounts to information ‘blackout’ - UN experts

'Russia's recent... law is an alarming move by the government to gag and blindfold an entire population'

A law giving Moscow more power to crack down on independent journalists is putting Russia under a “total information blackout” on the war in Ukraine, according to United Nations experts.

Russia blocked Facebook and other websites a week after it invaded Ukraine, and passed a law that criminalized the intentional spreading of “fake” news about the military, with a prison term of up to 15 years.

The move prompted BBC News, Bloomberg, and other foreign media to suspend reporting in the country, although BBC shortly after resumed English-language services due to the “urgent need to report from inside Russia.”

"Russia's recent adoption of a punitive 'fake war news' law is an alarming move by the government to gag and blindfold an entire population," three independent experts of the UN Human Rights Council said.

"... the law places Russia under a total information blackout on the war and in so doing gives an official seal of approval to disinformation and misinformation.”

The experts, known as Special Rapporteurs, are Irene Khan, Clement Voule, and Mary Lawlor, Reuters reported.

They are tasked with reporting on violations of the freedom of expression, the right to peaceful assembly, and the situation of human rights defenders.

Officials in Russia have claimed that false information is being spread by Moscow’s enemies - Western bodies - to sow discord among the Russian people.

Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation” to disarm the “neo-Nazi regime” and counter NATO aggression.

The UN experts called on a newly-established international commission of inquiry to investigate alleged violations of freedom of expression and the media by Russia.