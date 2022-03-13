LIVEBLOG: Russia's invasion in third week, clashes ongoing

World powers are increasing their support to Kyiv while bolstering efforts to isolate Moscow

The fighting between Russia and Ukraine continues, with Moscow's invasion in its third week.

On Saturday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he would deploy new troops to the battlefield, and called on the West to take on a more active role in peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow.

The president also said that he spoke with Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on the potential for peace negotiations.

The United Kingdom's defense ministry reported that clashes between forces are ongoing, with Russia’s ground troops amassed some 16 miles outside the center of Ukraine’s capital city.

In response to the invasion, world powers are also increasing their support to Kyiv while bolstering efforts to sanction Moscow and isolate Russia economically.

The United States announced on Saturday that it would send up to $200 million in arms to Ukraine, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc will revoke Russia’s most favored nation trade status.

