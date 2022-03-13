LIVEBLOG: Russia's invasion in third week, clashes ongoing
World powers are increasing their support to Kyiv while bolstering efforts to isolate Moscow
The fighting between Russia and Ukraine continues, with Moscow's invasion in its third week.
On Saturday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he would deploy new troops to the battlefield, and called on the West to take on a more active role in peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow.
The president also said that he spoke with Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on the potential for peace negotiations.
The United Kingdom's defense ministry reported that clashes between forces are ongoing, with Russia’s ground troops amassed some 16 miles outside the center of Ukraine’s capital city.
In response to the invasion, world powers are also increasing their support to Kyiv while bolstering efforts to sanction Moscow and isolate Russia economically.
The United States announced on Saturday that it would send up to $200 million in arms to Ukraine, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc will revoke Russia’s most favored nation trade status.
March 13, 2022
Russia advances towards encircling Kyiv
Russian forces advance ever closer to the capital from the north, west and northeast. Russian strikes also destroy an airport in the town of Vasylkiv, south of the city.
Presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak says Kyiv is already effectively "under siege" as the army and volunteers prepare to defend the city, street by street. - AFP
i24NEWS: Ukraine's president says Russia talks could take place in Jerusalem
Ukraine's President Zelensky speaks with Israel's Prime Minister Bennett
