Local official: Russia strikes military base outside Lviv, Ukraine

Russian troops launched multiple air strikes on a military training ground outside Ukraine's western city of Lviv, near the border with Poland, a local official said Sunday.

Russia "launched an airstrike on the International Centre for Peacekeeping and Security," the head of the Lviv regional administration, Maxim Kozitsky, said on his verified Facebook page.

The military base is located some 25 miles northwest of Lviv, a city in western Ukraine.

Kozitsky added that eight missiles were fired during the assault, but the official did not provide any information on possible casualties in the city.

Many Ukrainians have fled to relative safety in Lviv since the launch of Russia's invasion, and a number of countries temporarily relocated their embassy operations to the western municipality.

The city is also a transit hub for those leaving Ukraine because it is located just a short drive from Ukraine’s border with European Union member state Poland.

Separately, the mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk - another locality in western Ukraine - said that the city's airport was targeted in a strike.

"According to preliminary information, this morning's explosions were from an attack on the airport," mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv said on Facebook.

