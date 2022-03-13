NATO chief Stoltenberg warns Russia may use chemical weapons

'We must remain vigilant because it is possible that Russia itself could plan chemical weapons operations'

During an interview on Sunday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Moscow could be planning to deploy chemical weapons and echoed concerns from Western officials on potential Russian war crimes.

His comments mark the latest development as Moscow and the West continue to trade accusations on the possible use or development of banned weapons.

Russia last week alleged that the United States conducted “biological weapons” operations in Ukraine, a claim which Stoltenberg called “absurd.”

“In recent days, we have heard absurd claims about chemical and biological weapons laboratories,” the NATO chief was quoted by the Germany-based newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

He warned that the world should not rule out the possibility of Russia issuing these allegations in an attempt to conceal its own potential use of chemical weapons.

“Now that these false claims have been made, we must remain vigilant because it is possible that Russia itself could plan chemical weapons operations under this fabrication of lies. That would be a war crime.”

On Thursday last week, the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson also suggested that Russia’s allegations of weapon misuse against Washington could be part of a strategy to deflect from Moscow’s own possible deployments of banned agents.

“They start saying that there are chemical weapons that have been stored by their opponents or by the Americans,” the premier said during a Sky News interview.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1501676238603231239 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“So when they themselves deploy chemical weapons, as I fear they may, they have a sort of maskirovka - a fake story - ready to go.”