Russia installs new mayor of Melitopol after abducting elected mayor
Ukrainian city's mayor, Ivan Fedorov, taken away by armed men from a government building on Friday
Russia on Saturday installed a new mayor of the Ukrainian city of Melitopol a day after the elected mayor was abducted.
On Sunday, it was reported that Russian forces also kidnapped the mayor of Dniprorudne in eastern Ukraine.
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Security video showed a group of about 10 Russian soldiers allegedly kidnapping Ivan Fedorov on Friday, putting a plastic bag over his head and forcibly removing him from a government building in the Russian-occupied city.
Former member of the opposition on the city council, Galina Danilchenko, was proclaimed the new mayor on local TV.
In a video statement Danilchenko said that her main job now was to “take all necessary steps to get the city back to normal," warning against those who would “provoke a reaction of bad behavior.”
More than 2,000 residents of Melitopol held a rally on Saturday protesting Fedorov's forced removal from office.
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
The prosecutor's office in the self-proclaimed breakaway state of Luhansk in eastern Ukraine claimed that Fedorov was involved in "terrorist activities."
Ukrainian President Volodomor Zelensky in a video address Friday night compared the kidnappers to "ISIS terrorists," while Ukraine's Foreign Ministry called the kidnapping a war crime.
“They have transitioned into a new stage of terror, in which they try to physically liquidate representatives of Ukraine’s lawful local authorities,” Zelensky said.