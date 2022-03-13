Russia installs new mayor of Melitopol after abducting elected mayor

Ukrainian city's mayor, Ivan Fedorov, taken away by armed men from a government building on Friday

Russia on Saturday installed a new mayor of the Ukrainian city of Melitopol a day after the elected mayor was abducted.

On Sunday, it was reported that Russian forces also kidnapped the mayor of Dniprorudne in eastern Ukraine.

Security video showed a group of about 10 Russian soldiers allegedly kidnapping Ivan Fedorov on Friday, putting a plastic bag over his head and forcibly removing him from a government building in the Russian-occupied city.

Former member of the opposition on the city council, Galina Danilchenko, was proclaimed the new mayor on local TV.

In a video statement Danilchenko said that her main job now was to “take all necessary steps to get the city back to normal," warning against those who would “provoke a reaction of bad behavior.”

More than 2,000 residents of Melitopol held a rally on Saturday protesting Fedorov's forced removal from office.

The prosecutor's office in the self-proclaimed breakaway state of Luhansk in eastern Ukraine claimed that Fedorov was involved in "terrorist activities."

Ukrainian President Volodomor Zelensky in a video address Friday night compared the kidnappers to "ISIS terrorists," while Ukraine's Foreign Ministry called the kidnapping a war crime.

“They have transitioned into a new stage of terror, in which they try to physically liquidate representatives of Ukraine’s lawful local authorities,” Zelensky said.