Report: Qatar’s foreign minister to meet Russian counterpart

Al Thani and Lavrov will reportedly discuss the war in Ukraine and the Iran nuclear negotiations

Qatar’s Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani will reportedly head to Moscow on Sunday to meet with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov.

The pair are expected to discuss the Iran nuclear negotiations and the war in Ukraine, according to a source close to the matter.

During the visit, the source said that the Qatari minister could also potentially meet with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, according to Bloomberg.

On Saturday, Al Thani conversed with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and also spoke separately with Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollhain, according to Qatar’s Foreign Ministry.

The phone conversation with Blinken “dealt with the latest developments of the Ukrainian-Russian crisis, nuclear talks, as well as developments in Afghanistan’s security and political fields.”

Al Thani on Sunday also spoke on the phone with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to discuss recent developments in the war there.

While talking with his Ukrainian counterpart, the minister reiterated Qatar’s call to “exercise restraint and resolve the dispute through constructive dialogue and diplomatic methods,” according to the Foreign Ministry’s official Twitter account.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1502959829257760776 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Al Thani also urged all parties to “settle international disputes by peaceful means, and not to take steps that would lead to further escalation.”