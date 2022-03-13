Ukrainian youth uses TikTok to counter Russian propaganda

'I see TikTok as an information weapon, and a way to connect people,' says Ukrainian TikToker.

An increasing number of Ukraine’s youth is using TikTok, Twitter and Facebook to show reality on the ground, and to fight Russian propaganda being used to justify the Kremlin's invasion.

In other words, they have become war-influencers.

Especially on TikTok, young people show what their life looks like after Russia’s invasion by making posts when they wake up at 5am to sirens, or describe life in a warzone where the only place to visit is the nearest supermarket.

“I feel it is my responsibility to give Ukrainians a voice. Not only to tell my own story, but also my friends’, the story of the Ukrainians,” Dzvenyslava Hlibovytska, an 18 year old TikToker, told the Danish newspaper Berlingske. Her videos have been watched millions of times.

Also, Mary Bandura, an English teacher from Ukraine, says she feels a responsibility to inform the international community about the war - from a Ukrainian perspective.

“I see TikTok as an information weapon, and a way to connect people. I do not feel that Ukraine fights alone. I believe that the world can fight with us online,” she said.

On the 6th of March, TikTok banned users in Russia from livestreaming or adding content to the platform after the Kremlin imposed its so-called ‘fake news’ law that gives up to 15 years in prison to those who spread "misinformation" about the country’s military.