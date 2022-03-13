Israel said to have reached cap on non-Jewish refugees

'It was clear that by the time the quota would be applied, it would already be full'

Israel's authorities announced Sunday that several thousand Ukrainian refugees arrived in the country, reportedly hitting the cap on non-Jewish refugees that the country was ready to accept.

There has been internal debate over policy regarding refugees from the conflict-ridden country who do not automatically qualify for Israeli citizenship under the Law of Return.

Last week, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked said Israel would allow roughly 20,000 Ukrainians on tourist visas or in the country illegally before the Russian invasion to stay in the country and allow permits to another 5,000 non-Jewish refugees.

The visas would allow the refugees to stay in Israel without fear of deportation; however, they would not be allowed to work legally, send their children to school, or access Israeli health care.

Under the Law of Return, which allows any person with at least one Jewish grandparent to get Israeli citizenship, all Jewish Ukrainians are allowed into Israel. The government expects the war to send tens of thousands of Jews from Russian and Ukraine to move to the country.

Israel's Population, Immigration and Border Authority said Sunday that 7,179 refugees arrived from Ukraine since February 24, the start of Russia's invasion. Of them, 221 were refused entry.

Alex Zarnopolsky, an immigration lawyer, told The Times of Israel that the limit on non-Jews entering Israel was already reached.

“It was clear that by the time the quota would be applied, it would already be full,” he said. “In practice, we are not taking in refugees from Ukraine.”