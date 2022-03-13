Russian delegate says talks with Ukraine may soon produce draft agreements

'This progress may grow in the coming days into a joint position of both delegations'

A Russian delegate to talks with Ukraine was quoted on Sunday saying that they had made significant progress, and it was possible the delegations could soon reach draft agreements.

He did not say, however, what these agreements would cover.

RIA news agency quoted Leonid Slutsky, who compared the state of the talks now with the situation when talks first started, saying there was "substantial progress."

These quotes come 18 days after Russian forces invaded Ukraine.

"According to my personal expectations, this progress may grow in the coming days into a joint position of both delegations, into documents for signing," Slutsky said, according to RIA.

It is unclear what the scope of these documents might be. Ukraine said previously it is willing to negotiate but will not surrender or accept any ultimatums.

Several rounds of talks between the two sides in Belarus, most recently on Monday, focused on humanitarian issues and led to the limited opening of corridors for civilians to escape fighting.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday there had been some "positive shifts" in the talks but did not elaborate. On Saturday, the Kremlin said the discussions between Russian and Ukrainian officials continued "in video format," according to Reuters.