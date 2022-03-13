Ukraine's sole woman rabbi flees Odesa amid war

The exodus from Ukraine is one of the fastest-growing humanitarian crises in Europe since World War II

Ukraine's sole woman rabbi, Rabbi Julia Gris, is among the many Jews fleeing the country as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine.

Her congregation scattered from Moldova to Romania and Israel, Gris holding an online service for those who left. Some stayed behind, braving the Russian shelling.

Then, after she fled, Gris officiated a service in person for a small group in Poland.

She lit Shabbat candles she carried from Ukraine while her 19-year-old daughter played the guitar and sang for the congregation.

“There were so many stories, so much crying and so much pain,” Gris told The Associated Press. “For those who are here, and even more so for those still in Ukraine.”

After carrying suitcases and their two cats for 20 miles, they reached the border with Poland and waited 40 hours without food, water or toilets.

The exodus from Ukraine is one of the fastest-growing humanitarian crises in Europe since World War II, with over 2 million refugees already fleeing the country. Ukraine contains one of the largest Jewish communities in the world, with some 200,000 in the country.

“Why is a Russian regime that claims to be “denazifying” Ukraine brutalizing a country led by a democratically elected and proud Jew?” said David Harris, the CEO of the American Jewish Committee (AJC), according to AP.

“Why is Moscow adopting Nazi-like tactics of the 1930s — fake history, phony grievances, blitzkrieg, attacks on civilians and civilian institutions, and murder of children?”

Gris feels her life in Odesa may be lost forever.

“I don’t know when I can go back,” Gris said, AP reported. “Or if I will go back.”