Pope Francis calls Ukraine invasion 'armed aggression'

'The only thing to do is stop this unacceptable armed aggression before it reduces cities into cemeteries'

Pope Francis on Sunday issued his harshest condemnation thus far of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying the "unacceptable armed aggression" and "massacre" must stop.

The pope has not yet used the word "Russia" in his criticism of the war, however, the pontiff's choice of words appears aimed at rejecting Moscow's justifications for the invasion.

"Faced with the barbarity of killing of children, of innocents and unarmed civilians, no strategic reasons can hold up," he told 25,000 people in St. Peter's Square during his Sunday blessing, according to Reuters.

Russia denies targeting civilian areas in its action to demilitarize and "de-Nazify" its neighbor.

"The only thing to do is stop this unacceptable armed aggression before it reduces cities into cemeteries," Francis said.

"In the name of God, I ask you: stop this massacre!" Francis said, before asking the crowd to join him in silent prayer for an end to the war, Reuters reported.

He called Ukraine's besieged port of Mariupol a "martyred city" and again appealed for "truly secure humanitarian corridors" to allow the evacuation of residents.

The pope also urged people on Sunday to take in refugees from Ukraine and thanked those who had joined a "great network of solidarity" to help those fleeing the war.

The fighting in Ukraine has created over 2.5 million refugees, most taken in by Poland.