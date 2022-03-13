Ukrainians with relatives in Israel to be exempt from refugee cap

The policy no longer requires a monetary guarantee to be posted

Israel's Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked announced on Sunday that the 5,000-person cap of non-Jewish Ukrainian refugees had been effectively lifted as those with family in the country will be allowed to seek asylum in Israel.

Shaked, in a press briefing, said the government was "relaxing" its policy on Ukrainian refugees "so as not to violate the visa-free (travel) agreement with Ukraine," Haaretz reported.

Ukrainians with Israeli citizens as relatives would need a family member to sign a guarantee, which would let them stay "for a month or two," Shaked said.

Arrivals from Ukraine who are not eligible to immigrate via the Law of Return would be granted a three-month tourist visa.

Last week, Israel announced a quota of 5,000 temporary resident visas for Ukrainians not eligible for Israeli citizenship under the Law of Return, which enables anyone with at least one Jewish grandparent to acquire Israeli citizenship.

The policy no longer requires a monetary guarantee to be posted; however, it requires them to leave Israel when the crisis in Ukraine ends. It also requires refugees to complete an online application and present proof before boarding the flight to Israel.

Previous rules required that Israeli relatives of Ukrainian refugees post a financial guarantee of at least $3,100 and commit that the Ukrainians leave Israel within a month.