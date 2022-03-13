Russian strike on Ukraine base brings war to NATOs doorstep

Ukraine says the airstrike killed 35 people and wounded 134, Russia claims it killed 180 'foreign mercenaries'

The Ukraine-Russia war crept up to NATO's border on Sunday as Russian missiles hit a large Ukrainian base near Poland, killing 35 people and wounding 134, according to a local official.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said the airstrike destroyed weapons supplied by foreign nations that were stored at the training facility, and that it killed “up to 180 foreign mercenaries.”

Reuters could not verify the death toll by either side.

The attack on the Yavoriv International Centre for Peacekeeping and Security outside of Lviv, just 15 miles from the Polish border, brought the conflict to the doorstep of the Western defense bloc NATO.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned on Saturday that convoys of Western arms shipments to Ukraine could be considered legitimate targets.

Britain said the incident marked a “significant escalation” of Moscow’s assault on Kyiv.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told CBS News that any attack on NATO territory would trigger a full response by the alliance.

Lviv’s Governor Maksym Kozytskyy said Russia fired some 30 rockets at the facility, adding that some were intercepted.

Russian defense ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said Russia used high-precision, long-range weapons to strike Yavoriv and another facility in the Starichi village.

"As a result of the strike, up to 180 foreign mercenaries and a large amount of foreign weapons were destroyed," he said.

The 140-square-mile facility is one of Ukraine’s biggest and is the largest in western Ukraine, which has until now been spared the worst of the fighting.