LIVEBLOG: 19 days into its invasion, Russia looks to China for military aid

Russia edges closer to NATO borders with strike on western Ukraine base, but feeling the pressure of sanctions

Russia is feeling the pressure of international sanctions almost three weeks into its invasion of Ukraine, prompting Moscow to look to China for military and economic aid.

The New York Times cited US officials saying that Russia requested military equipment and support from its ally, as well as for economic assistance amid crippling sanctions imposed against it by most of the Western world.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan - who will meet with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Italy on Monday - warned Beijing that it would "absolutely" face consequences if it helped Moscow evade sanctions.

On Sunday, Russian missiles hit a large Ukrainian base near its border with Poland, killing 35 people and wounding 134 others.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said the airstrike destroyed weapons supplied by foreign nations and that it killed “up to 180 foreign mercenaries.”

Later in the day, a Russian delegate was quoted saying that talks between Kyiv and Moscow made significant progress, and it was possible the delegations could soon reach draft agreements.

