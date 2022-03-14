LIVEBLOG: 19 days into its invasion, Russia looks to China for military aid
Russia edges closer to NATO borders with strike on western Ukraine base, but feeling the pressure of sanctions
Russia is feeling the pressure of international sanctions almost three weeks into its invasion of Ukraine, prompting Moscow to look to China for military and economic aid.
The New York Times cited US officials saying that Russia requested military equipment and support from its ally, as well as for economic assistance amid crippling sanctions imposed against it by most of the Western world.
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan - who will meet with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Italy on Monday - warned Beijing that it would "absolutely" face consequences if it helped Moscow evade sanctions.
On Sunday, Russian missiles hit a large Ukrainian base near its border with Poland, killing 35 people and wounding 134 others.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said the airstrike destroyed weapons supplied by foreign nations and that it killed “up to 180 foreign mercenaries.”
Later in the day, a Russian delegate was quoted saying that talks between Kyiv and Moscow made significant progress, and it was possible the delegations could soon reach draft agreements.
To read the previous i24NEWS liveblog on the Ukraine crisis, click here.
March 14, 2022
Instagram no longer accessible in Russia
Instagram was no longer accessible in Russia on Monday after its parent company Meta was accused by Moscow of allowing calls for violence against Russians on its platforms.
Instagram's app was not refreshing without a VPN connection on Monday, AFP journalists said.
The social network also appeared on a list of online resources with "restricted access" published by Russia's media regulator Roskomnadzor.
At least 2 dead as apartment block in Kyiv catches fire from Russian shelling
An apartment block in Kyiv's Obolon neighborhood was on fire Monday morning from Russian shelling, the State Emergency Service said.
The building was hit at around 5 am local time and as of 7:40 am two people were found dead and three were taken to the hospital.
Firefighters were putting out the blaze in the nine-story apartment building at 20 Bohatyrska St.
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Russia and Ukraine to hold talks as troops edge closer to Kyiv
Russia and Ukraine were set for a third round of talks Monday as Moscow's invading forces maintain their devastating assaults across the former Soviet state.
The discussions come as Russian troops edge closer to Kyiv and keep up their relentless bombardment of the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, where nearly 2,200 people have been killed in the onslaught, according to local officials.
For the full story, click here
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Moscow threatens Western companies with arrests, seizures
Russian authorities, facing potential economic calamity as Western sanctions take hold, threatened foreign companies hoping to withdraw from the country with arrests and asset seizures, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.
Prosecutors in Russia issued warnings to several foreign entities including Coca-Cola, McDonald's, Procter & Gamble, IBM, and Yum Brands, according to the business daily, citing sources familiar with the matter.
They threatened to arrest officials who have criticized the government or to seize assets, including intellectual property.
For the full story click here.
Ukrainian Sgt. awarded 'Hero of Ukraine' posthumously
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .