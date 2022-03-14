Report: Moscow threatens Western companies with arrests, seizures

Russian authorities threatened to arrest officials or seize assets of those who have criticized the government

As Russia faces potential economic calamity with Western sanctions taking hold, authorities threatened foreign companies hoping to withdraw from the country with arrests and asset seizures, US media reported Sunday.

Prosecutors in Russia issued warnings to several foreign entities - via calls, letters, and in-person visits - to firms like Coca-Cola, McDonald's, Procter & Gamble, IBM, and Yum Brands, according to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

They threatened to arrest officials or seize assets - including intellectual property - of those who have criticized the government.

A source familiar with the matter told WSJ the warnings “prompted at least one of the targeted companies to limit communications between its Russian business and the rest of the company, out of concern that emails or text messages among colleagues may be intercepted."

Moscow is facing tough sanctions imposed by Western governments over its invasion of Ukraine, with a growing list of companies planning to withdraw from the country or suspend activities there.

Russian authorities are working to prevent money from leaving its borders and to support its ruble currency, which is already at an unprecedented low against the US dollar.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said he is in favor of appointing "external" administrators to head such foreign companies in Russia "in order to transfer them to those who want to make them work."

The prosecutor's office on Friday meanwhile ordered "strict control" of companies that announced a suspension of their activities in Russia, warning especially of increased monitoring of labor legislation compliance, under penalty of prosecution.