War's impact felt by Israelis with roots in Russia and Ukraine

Ukrainian and Russian Israelis share their thoughts about the ongoing conflict with i24NEWS

Russia's military invasion of Ukraine hits home for many Israelis who emigrated from the region and still have family there.

Over the past three decades, roughly 1.2 million Russian speakers from the former Soviet Union have immigrated to Israel, today accounting for some 15 percent of the population, according to data from the Aliyah and Integration Ministry.

These immigrants have shaped Israeli society in profound ways while still maintaining a strong connection to eastern European lands and today many of them are making their voices heard about the tragic scenes unfolding in Ukraine.

i24NEWS caught up with some of these Ukrainian and Russian Israelis who shared their thoughts about the conflict. While they offered different views regarding the reasons for the crisis, the consensus was clear: the war must stop immediately.

Hatred of Russians increasing

Ben Greenvald Nick Kolyohin

Nick Kolyohin, 38, is a journalist based in Tel Aviv. Originally from Moscow, he immigrated to Israel many years ago.

Kolyohin expressed concern to i24NEWS about what he described as a growing “hatred” toward those of Russian background since President Vladimir Putin launched the military invasion of Ukraine.

"I feel bad about what the Western world is doing to Russia and especially Russian people, who are demonized and defamed... It’s outrageous and we are in the free world and the West speaks for democracy,” Kolyohin said.

“We shouldn’t allow this kind of behavior and encourage people to behave in such a way to people just because their blood is Russian. We need to categorize the country, not the people — especially Russian people who don’t live in Russia and have nothing to do with [the conflict]."

Disagrees with Israel's refugee policy

Courtesy Alla Rabinovitch

Alla Rabinovitch, 35, lives in Haifa and commutes to Jerusalem where she is a PhD student in archaeology at the Hebrew University.

Her parents grew up in Ukraine and moved to Russia to study at a university.

Rabinovitch was born in St. Petersburg, where her parents and sister still live, although her sister is applying to make aliyah (Jewish immigration to Israel) some 11 years after Rabinovitch, and her parents are planning to do the same.

“They didn’t want to move to Israel but now the economic situation there and the future is so unclear and probably not good,” Rabinovitch said.

Rabinovitch had sharp words directed at the Israeli government’s refugee policy. Specifically the limitation on how long Ukrainian refugees not eligible for citizenship can stay in the country, concerned her, although on Monday Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that these refugees will be able to stay “for as long as possible, until things have calmed.”

"Filtering refugees based on being Jewish is not how it should be done. There needs to be some changes in the policy,” Rabinovitch remarked.

“Refugees should be accepted no matter what, for a certain amount of time, without checking if they have a right to stay here. It should be on a humanitarian basis — unconditionally and for a longer time.”

Identity crisis

Courtesy Yakov Marmar

Yakov Marmar, 65, lives in New Jersey and works in the financial industry as a project manager for a bank.

Born in Soviet Ukraine, he immigrated to Israel in 1972 from Russia during the Yom Kippur War, later moving to the United States in 1990.

He said that the Russian invasion of Ukraine has led to an identity crisis for him, a phenomenon that he said many people with roots in the region are experiencing.

"We always considered ourselves to be Russian. 'What are you? Russian — a Russian Jew who came to Israel.' I never differentiated between Ukraine and Russia. They were the same to me to be honest,” Marmar told i24NEWS.

“Now with this war you see what is going on and you are kind of questioning where you came from... Israeli, Jew, American — are you Russian or Ukrainian?

“Many families are struggling with this. There are even fights between husbands and wives today about roots because some people have families with one side Russian and the other side Ukrainian, but now with this war they have different views of things."

Love for Lviv

Courtesy Maria Semenova

Maria Semenova, 35, tours the world as a professional singer, but still maintains close connections to Lviv, the city in western Ukraine where she is from and where her family and friends still live.

Lviv, located near the Polish border, has not escaped the conflict, with a deadly attack by Russian forces on a military base over the weekend.

“I have never seen so much unity and spirit as there is now. The whole world became Ukrainian. I have never been this proud to be Ukrainian,” Semenova told i24NEWS from Costa Rica, where she has been living for the past few months.

At 28, Semenova departed Ukraine to travel the world before immigrating to Israel.

"I’m a citizen of two countries and Ukraine is my Motherland and I’ve been raised as a Ukrainian patriot treasuring our heritage — being brought up in a European environment. Lviv is very much Europe,” Semenova said.

Like other Ukrainian Israelis interviewed by i24NEWS, she also has ties to Russia, with relatives who were living in Moscow up until last week when they decided to leave the country. However, also like other Israelis of Ukrainian heritage who shared their thoughts, she is questioning that Russian connection.

“Lviv has always been a cradle of Ukrainian language and tradition and we were very much tolerant of Russians, tourists from Moscow speaking Russian. Ukrainians were too much tolerating Russians and Russian tourists — we should have been more tough and protective."

China's opportunity

Courtesy Dana Maman

Dana Maman, 27, is a political speechwriter at Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, and serves as a mediator between investors, companies and governments.

Her mother's side of the family is from Ukraine and father's side is from Morocco.

Maman points east to Beijing for the possibility of Putin ending the war in Ukraine.

"China is the only country that can help end this war because Putin really appreciates [Chinese] President Xi [Jinping]. China is the only strong country in the world that Putin will listen to and right now I think that Putin will listen if they are going to tell [Russia] to stop the war,” Maman said.

“All the cards are changing right now,” Maman continued.

“America is not strong anymore and China is going to be the world leader and Russia is going to be by her side, and a few more countries like Syria and Iran are going to be in that group as well. If it is going to succeed right now, our world is not going to be very nice. It's going to be harsh. Not democratic, with strong leaders that do whatever they want."

Israel's actions not sufficient

Courtesy Victor Vertsner at a recent rally for Ukraine in Tel Aviv.

Victor Vertsner, 45, is a vice president in sales at a high-tech company in Israel.

Born in Kherson, Ukraine, he lives in the central coastal city of Bat Yam, home to a large Russian-speaking population.

Vertsner founded the Facebook group “Israel supports Ukraine,” with 1.6 thousand members. He said that the group counters Russian propaganda and collects humanitarian aid for Ukrainians.

While praising the “enormous support” from Israelis, Vertsner lamented what he said was a weak response from the government after Russian tanks rolled across the border.

"As a state I’m pretty much ashamed because the actions we have taken by now are not sufficient. As a state we condemned the Russian aggression clearly, which was a good point. Also, the vote [to condemn Russia] in the [UN] General Assembly was a good one. This is not enough,” Vertsner said.

“There are no sanctions whatsoever here in Israel against Russian companies, Russian oligarchs and the Russian regime itself,” he continued.

Israeli Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Monday indicated that Israel would begin to comply with international sanctions against Russia, saying that the Jewish state won't be a "route to bypass" the sanctions.

“Keeping a low profile in this situation is not a good choice because we are in 1938 (when Nazi Germany invaded Austria) and we are a Jewish state, and we have no moral right to stand back," Vertsner said.

Taking action to support Ukrainians under attack

Courtesy Avital Khazanov

Avital Khazanov, 33, is an Israeli citizen born in Kharkiv, Ukraine and has been living in Los Angeles for the last 11 years.

She is the head of global engagement at an international investment and finance company and is a leader in the Jewish community, taking an active role during the crisis.

"I am closely involved with people on the ground, Ukrainians and Jewish Ukrainians. I am helping daily with sharing information about people who need food or medications,” Khazanov told i24NEWS.

“Thank God the Jewish community is doing everything to evacuate the people.”

When the war started and Ukraine’s second largest city came under a barrage of Russian air and rocket attacks, Khazanov said she was horrified to see her hometown under bombardment.

One of her mom’s best friends was living in their condo in the middle of Kharkiv with her 100-year-old mom when, according to Khazanov, the whole building shook during a missile strike, causing damage to windows and the roof, flooding the condo and leaving the building without heat.

“People are scared and trying to figure out what to do. It is really a very hard time for a lot of people now and for me personally because you see how innocent people are getting hurt, losing their homes and their lives.”