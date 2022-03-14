Top Russian Wikipedia editor arrested in Belarus

'Russian troops invaded the territory of Ukraine. It’s just a fact, not a point of view,' says Bernstein

A prolific Russian Wikipedia editor was arrested by Belarusian forces on Friday, accused of "distributing fake anti-Russian information."

Editing under the username Pessimist2006, Mark Bernstein was editing articles about the invasion, with one of his last edits being to a Russian-language article regarding a poem about Babi Yar.

In an interview with Slate under his pen-name, Bernstein said, “Russian troops invaded the territory of Ukraine. It’s just a fact, not a point of view.”

Bernstein has made 216,707 edits to Wikipedia articles, and according to The Verge, he is one of the top 50 editors of Russian Wikipedia.

Shortly before he was arrested, a Russian propaganda Telegram channel published Bernstein's details, including his phone number and address, accusing him of violating Russian law.

The day after his arrest, Bernstein was sentenced to 15 days of arrest for "disobedience to a lawful order or demand of an official," according to Russian media.

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently threatened to block access to Wikipedia due to the Russian-language page covering Russia's invasion of Ukraine, stating that it contained "false messages" about war casualties.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1498734403077431302 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Russia also passed a law making it a crime to publish what it deems "fake" news about the country's military or the invasion of Ukraine, with violators facing up to 15 years in prison.