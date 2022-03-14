European Union to sanction Abramovich, other Russian oligarchs

The new penalties are part of a fourth round of EU sanctions against Russia

The European Union is to sanction Roman Abramovich and other oligarchs in its latest round of punishment against Russians seen as supporting Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, two diplomats told AFP on Monday.

The billionaire owner of the Chelsea football club and a number of other figures are being added to a list of individuals whose assets in the EU - including superyachts and mansions - can be seized and entry into the bloc refused, the diplomats said.

They are part of a fourth round of EU sanctions against Russia, the details of which are expected to be published later Monday.

News of the development marks the latest attempt to freeze the Russian oligarch’s overseas assets as world powers continue to coordinate their responses in punishing individuals who are reportedly close to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

Abramovich, who additionally holds an Israeli passport and Portuguese citizenship, was sanctioned by the United Kingdom last week due to the war in Ukraine.

London imposed a “full asset freeze and travel ban” on the billionaire - along with seven other oligarchs from Russia - as part of its efforts to “isolate” those close to Putin, according to a government press release.

Abramovich disputes reports of his connections to the leader, along with allegations of his close ties with the Kremlin.