Pfizer, Bayer to maintain drug supply to Russia

Pfizer and Bayer announced on Monday that they would maintain humanitarian supplies of medicines to Russia; however, they would pull back from other non-essential spending in the country.

Global companies decided to step back from Russia as pressure mounts from consumers in the West to take a stand against the invasion of Ukraine.

"Ending delivery of medicines, including cancer or cardiovascular therapies, would cause significant patient suffering and potential loss of life, particularly among children and elderly people," Pfizer said, according to Reuters.

The drugmaker will not start new clinical trials or recruit patients for ongoing studies in the country and will cease all planned investments towards manufacturing in Russia.

Germany's Bayer said on Monday that it stopped all spending in Russia and Belarus, which is not related to essential products in health and agriculture, in response to Moscow's actions.

Russia accounts for about 2 percent of the German group's sales, according to Reuters.

On Monday, Bayer said it already provided essential agricultural inputs to farmers in Russia for the 2022 growing season "to alleviate additional pressure on the global food system."

Pfizer, meanwhile, said it would work with the US Food and Drug Administration and other regulators to transition clinical trials to sites outside of Russia.