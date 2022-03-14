Local official: Nine dead in strike on Ukraine TV tower

This story is developing and will be updated as more information emerges

On Monday, nine people died and another nine were wounded when Russian forces struck a television tower outside the western Ukrainian city of Rivne, local authorities said.

"Nine dead, nine wounded," the head of the regional administration, Vitaliy Koval, reported on the messaging app Telegram.

The official added that efforts to free survivors trapped under the rubble in the village of Antopil were ongoing.

Koval said at a briefing that two rockets struck the building early on Monday morning, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported.

He posted pictures of firefighters using cranes to lift sections of shattered concrete and brick walls and carrying a stretcher.

Rivne is located around 120 miles northeast of Lviv, a city near Poland's border which is now a key transit point for many Ukrainians fleeing the country.

As clashes erupt in cities across Ukraine, municipalities in the country’s west - though once considered areas of relative safety for foreign embassies - are now facing threats from Russia’s forces.

On Sunday, Russia’s military launched an attack on a military training facility, the International Centre for Peacekeeping and Security, outside the western city of Lviv.

The strike killed 35 people, according to a casualty count reported by Maxim Kozitsky, the governor of the Lviv region.

This total could not be independently verified.

This is a developing story