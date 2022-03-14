Ukraine war in 'substantial' focus during US-China talks

The White House says the officials 'underscored the importance of maintaining open lines of communication'

High-level United States and Chinese officials engaged Monday in "substantial discussion" on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the White House said after Beijing and Washington's envoys met in Rome.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Yang Jiechi, the Chinese Communist Party's chief diplomat, did not address reporters after their meeting, which occurred in a hotel.

During their talks, Sullivan reportedly raised “a range of issues in US-China relations” with the Beijing envoy, according to a press release on the meeting.

The White House said the two officials also "underscored the importance of maintaining open lines of communication between the United States and China."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1503306415817084929 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The meeting’s focus on Beijing’s relationship with Moscow follows a Sunday New York Times report in which US officials alleged Russia asked China for military equipment and support.

Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson from China’s Foreign Ministry, disputed the account and called the allegations “disinformation.”

Sullivan also cautioned that the US is monitoring China’s response to Russia’s economic isolation “closely” during Sunday’s “State of the Union” program on CNN.

“We have communicated to Beijing that we will not stand by and allow any country to compensate Russia for its losses from the economic sanctions,” the official warned.