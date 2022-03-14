World Bank approves $200 million in additional funding for Ukraine

'Our immediate focus right now... is how do we help the people that are under attack at the moment?'

The World Bank on Monday announced it was making nearly $200 million available in additional financing to bolster Ukraine's social services for vulnerable people.

This is on top of the $723 million approved last week and part of a $3 billion package of support the World Bank announced it is preparing for the conflict-ridden country.

World Bank President David Malpass told a virtual event hosted by the Washington Post that the bank hoped to finalize the $3 billion package within six to eight weeks.

"The magnitudes are astronomical," Malpass said, according to Reuters. "Ukraine has been hit by the economic slowdown itself, the crops that are in the fields - difficult to harvest them." He said Russian forces were trying to cut off Ukrainian farmers from food and cash.

"It's a harsh and horrifying effort that's going on almost day by day," he said, adding that the rebuilding effort would involve highways, bridges and other major infrastructure.

"That amounts to tens of billions of dollars," he said.

To help Ukraine now, the bank was bringing forward "as much cash as we can," Malpass said, according to Reuters, adding that a pipeline of projects will be built to help Ukrainians as part of the package.

The combined total of support already approved for Ukraine stands at around $925 million, according to the World Bank.