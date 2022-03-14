English
Fox News correspondent wounded and hospitalized in Ukraine

AFP

This file photo taken on March 20, 2019, shows the News Corp. building on 6th Avenue, home to Fox News, the New York Post and the Wall Street Journal, in New York City, New York, in the United States.
Kevin Hagen/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFPThis file photo taken on March 20, 2019, shows the News Corp. building on 6th Avenue, home to Fox News, the New York Post and the Wall Street Journal, in New York City, New York, in the United States.

'We wish Ben a quick recovery and call for utmost efforts to protect journalists'

A correspondent for Fox News was wounded and hospitalized on Monday while covering the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the US television network said.

Benjamin Hall, a Briton who covers the State Department for Fox News, was wounded while "newsgathering outside of Kyiv," Fox News said in a statement.

Irina Venediktova, Ukraine's prosecutor general, said in a Facebook post that a British journalist received shrapnel wounds to both legs.

She did not identify the journalist but posted a picture of a US congressional press pass belonging to a Fox News reporter.

In a statement, the State Department Correspondents' Association said it was "horrified to learn that our fellow correspondent Benjamin Hall was injured as he covered the Ukraine war."

"We wish Ben a quick recovery and call for utmost efforts to protect journalists who are providing an invaluable service through their coverage in Ukraine."

On Sunday, a US journalist was shot dead and another wounded in Irpin, a frontline suburb of Kyiv that has witnessed some of the fiercest fighting since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Video documentary maker Brent Renaud, 50, was working for Time Studios on a project about global refugee issues, the media outlet said.

The International Federation of Journalists identified the wounded journalist as American photographer Juan Arredondo.

A Ukrainian who was in the same car as the Americans was also wounded, according to a medic at the scene.