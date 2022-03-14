Fox News correspondent wounded and hospitalized in Ukraine

'We wish Ben a quick recovery and call for utmost efforts to protect journalists'

A correspondent for Fox News was wounded and hospitalized on Monday while covering the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the US television network said.

Benjamin Hall, a Briton who covers the State Department for Fox News, was wounded while "newsgathering outside of Kyiv," Fox News said in a statement.

Irina Venediktova, Ukraine's prosecutor general, said in a Facebook post that a British journalist received shrapnel wounds to both legs.

She did not identify the journalist but posted a picture of a US congressional press pass belonging to a Fox News reporter.

In a statement, the State Department Correspondents' Association said it was "horrified to learn that our fellow correspondent Benjamin Hall was injured as he covered the Ukraine war."

"We wish Ben a quick recovery and call for utmost efforts to protect journalists who are providing an invaluable service through their coverage in Ukraine."

On Sunday, a US journalist was shot dead and another wounded in Irpin, a frontline suburb of Kyiv that has witnessed some of the fiercest fighting since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Video documentary maker Brent Renaud, 50, was working for Time Studios on a project about global refugee issues, the media outlet said.

The International Federation of Journalists identified the wounded journalist as American photographer Juan Arredondo.

A Ukrainian who was in the same car as the Americans was also wounded, according to a medic at the scene.