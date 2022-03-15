Anti-war protester in studio disrupts live Russian state TV news

'NO WAR. Stop the war. Don't believe propaganda. They are lying to you here,' reads the sign

An anti-war protester interrupted a live news feed on Russia's state TV Channel One on Monday, holding up a sign behind the presenter and shouting slogans denouncing the war in Ukraine.

The sign, in English and Russian, read: "NO WAR. Stop the war. Don't believe propaganda. They are lying to you here." Another phrase, which looked like "Russians against war," was partly obscured.

The act of dissent took place 19 days after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine.

"Stop the war. No to war," the woman protester could be heard shouting as the news anchor continued to read from her teleprompter.

She could be seen and heard for several seconds before the channel cut away to remove her from the screen.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the protester in his nightly video address:

"I am grateful to those Russians who do not stop trying to convey the truth. To those who fight disinformation and tell the truth, real facts to their friends and loved ones," Zelensky said, according to Reuters. "And personally to the woman who entered the studio of Channel One with a poster against the war."

Kira Yarmysh, a spokeswoman for jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, wrote on Twitter: "Wow, that girl is cool."

State TV is the primary source of news for many Russians. It follows the Kremlin line that Russia was forced to act in Ukraine to demilitarize and "denazify" the country and to defend Russian speakers there against "genocide."