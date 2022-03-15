Ukraine: Residential areas in Kyiv hit, two deaths reported

Ukrainian rescue services say a shot had caused a house fire in the Ossokorky district of southeast Kyiv

Gunfire and strikes hit at least several residential areas in Kyiv on Tuesday, according to emergency services, leaving one person wounded and two dead, as fighting intensifies around the Ukrainian capital.

Ukrainian emergency services said on Facebook that a strike hit a nine-story building in the northwestern part of the Ukrainian capital, in the Podil district.

The shots triggered a fire that firefighters quickly put out. According to the emergency services, one person was taken care of and hospitalized, although they did not specify what type of ammunition was used.

A strike on a housing block in Kyiv killed at least two people, the emergency service said as several areas of the capital came under attack.

"The bodies of two people were recovered, 27 people were rescued," Ukraine's emergency service said on Facebook, adding that the 16-story building was located in the Sviatoshynsky district in western Kyiv.

The explosion blew out all the windows of the building and those nearby, according to an AFP reporter on the scene. In the early morning, several people were throwing debris out of windows from the building's ravaged apartments.

In a separate statement, Ukrainian rescue services said a shot had caused a house fire in the Ossokorky district of southeast Kyiv. The strike did not cause any casualties, the source said.

At least three powerful explosions had been heard by several AFP journalists from the center of Kyiv Tuesday morning.

In recent days, the fighting has increased in intensity around Kyiv, a city almost entirely encircled by Russian forces that invaded Ukraine on February 24.

More than half of the three million inhabitants have left the city since the Russian offensive began.