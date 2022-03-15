European Union approves new round of Russia sanctions

The sanctions include 'a far-reaching ban on new investment across the Russian energy sector'

The European Union formally approved a new round of sanctions against Russia on Tuesday, responding to its invasion of Ukraine.

This includes bans on investments in the Russian energy sector, luxury goods and imports and exports of steel products.

The new sanctions, which will come into effect after publication in the EU official journal later Tuesday, will also freeze assets of more business leaders who support the Russian state, including Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich.

The European Commission said in a statement on Tuesday that the sanctions included "a far-reaching ban on new investment across the Russian energy sector."

Russia's oil majors Rosneft, Transneft and Gazprom Neft, will be hit by the measures, but EU members will still be able to buy oil and gas from them, an EU source told Reuters.

The EU executive also said there would be a ban on transactions with some Russian state-owned enterprises linked to the Kremlin's military-industrial complex.

Some $3.6 billion worth of products are expected to be affected by the ban, the Commission said, according to Reuters.

The new measures follow three rounds of previous sanctions, including freezing the assets of the Russian central bank and excluding some Russian and Belarusian banks from the SWIFT banking system.

On Tuesday, the EU also agreed to strip Russia of its "most-favored-nation" trade status, allowing possible import bans or harsh tariffs.