European PMs taking train to Kyiv Tuesday

First visit by foreign leaders to Ukraine's capital since start of Russian invasion

The Polish, Czech and Slovenian prime ministers were traveling to Kyiv by train on Tuesday in the first visit by foreign leaders to Ukraine's besieged capital since Russia invaded last month.

The visit comes as Russia pummels targets across Ukraine including Kyiv, which has nearly been encircled by Moscow troops, and as Russia and Ukraine are due to resume talks to end the nearly three-week war.

Mateusz Morawiecki, Petr Fiala and Janez Jansa are visiting as "representatives" of the European Union and are due to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Polish government said in a statement.

"In such crucial times for the world, it is our duty to be in the place where history is being made," Morawiecki said in a Facebook post.

"Because this is not about us, it is about the future of our children who deserve to live in a world free from tyranny," he said.

The government statement said that the visit had been organized "in agreement" with European Council chief Charles Michel and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

"The purpose of the visit is to confirm the unequivocal support of the entire European Union for the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine and to present a broad package of support for the Ukrainian state and society," the statement said.

Top Polish government official Michal Dworczyk said the train crossed into Ukraine at around 0730 GMT.

The trio is accompanied by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of Poland's populist right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party, and will also meet Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal.

"Europe must send a strong signal for peace!" Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller tweeted.