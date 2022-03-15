Report claims Russians took over city hospital

More than 2,100 residents of the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol were killed by shelling since the Russian invasion, city authorities said on Tuesday.

The death toll was announced amid unconfirmed reports that Russian forces took over the city's hospital, taking hostage all staff and patients.

Mariupol, in the southwest of Ukraine, is one of the cities hurt the worst by the invasion; according to the city council, Russians dropped over 100 aerial bombs on the city, including last week's bombing of a maternity and children's hospital that killed at least three and wounded some 20 others.

The incident prompted international condemnation.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said Tuesday the situation in Mariupol "remains dire" and that it was not able to deliver aid to the city.

"The bottom line is that hundreds of thousands of people are still suffering," the ICRC said.

The vast majority of Mariupol's estimated half a million residents are trapped in the city without water or heating.

In another post Tuesday, the city council said about 2,000 cars were able to leave the city and a further 2,000 are waiting to leave.

"As of 14:00 (1200 GMT), it is known that 2,000 cars have left Mariupol," the post on Telegram read.