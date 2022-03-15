Ministry: Russia sanctioning President Biden, other US officials

This story is developing and will be updated as more information emerges

Russia's foreign ministry said Tuesday that US President Joe Biden and a dozen other top officials were banned from entering the country in a reciprocal response to US sanctions.

The measure, which also applies to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, "is the consequence of the extremely Russophobic policy pursued by the current US administration," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

This is a developing story