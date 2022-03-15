Fox News cameraman killed in Ukraine

Another Fox correspondent was wounded in the incident

A cameraman for Fox News, Pierre Zakrzewski, was killed in Ukraine, the US network said Tuesday.

Zakrzewski was killed and his colleague Benjamin Hall was wounded when their vehicle was struck by incoming fire in Horenka, outside of Kyiv, on Monday, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement.

Hall remains hospitalized.

The vehicle in which the journalists were traveling was struck as they were "newsgathering outside of Kyiv."

"Pierre was a war zone photographer who covered nearly every international story for Fox News from Iraq to Afghanistan to Syria during his long tenure with us," Scott added. "His passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched."

"We extend our deepest condolences to Pierre’s wife Michelle and family," Scott wrote to staff. "Please keep them all in your prayers. And please continue to pray for Benjamin Hall."