Russia says it is launching 'exit procedure' from Council of Europe

Moscow claims its planned departure will 'not affect the rights and freedoms of Russian citizens'

Russia's foreign ministry said Tuesday it was launching the procedure to exit the Council of Europe, as pressure grew for Moscow's expulsion from the pan-European rights group.

The ministry posted a statement on the matter to its Telegram account, saying it gave notification of its departure to the organization’s Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic Buric.

The Council of Europe is an international organization which aims to promote democracy, protect human rights, and preserve the rule of law across Europe.

Russia was suspended from all its rights of representation within the body a day after Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

The foreign ministry cited this "discriminatory" move in its statement, adding that "in such conditions, our country will not remain in the Council of Europe."

"We part with such a Council of Europe without regret," the Russian office said on Tuesday.

The Council of Europe also contains the European Court of Human Rights - the continent’s top human rights court which hears cases of potential violations in the region.

Despite declaring its intention to leave the body, Moscow argued that its planned departure will "not affect the rights and freedoms of Russian citizens."

The ministry added that "the implementation of already adopted resolutions of the European Court of Human Rights will continue, if they do not contradict Russia's Constitution."