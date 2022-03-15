Ukraine conflict: The biggest stories on day 20 of Russia's invasion

Russia is now in day 20 of its invasion into neighboring Ukraine

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine concludes day 20, we look at today's top stories for a recap of the conflict's biggest developments.

Moscow's strikes continued on residential areas in Ukraine as clashes escalated near the country's capital city of Kyiv.

Ukraine: Residential areas in Kyiv hit, four deaths reported

Residential areas in Kyiv were hit on Tuesday, according to emergency services, leaving one person wounded and four dead, as fighting intensifies around the Ukrainian capital.

Ukrainian emergency services said on Facebook that an airstrike hit a nine-story building in the northwestern part of the Ukrainian capital, in the Podil district.

The strikes triggered a fire that firefighters quickly put out. According to the emergency services, one person was taken care of and hospitalized.

In an attempt to fortify its response against Russia's invasion, the European Union greenlit a new series of sanctions targeting Moscow and the country's oligarchs.

European Union approves new round of Russia sanctions

The European Union formally approved a new round of sanctions against Russia on Tuesday, responding to its invasion of Ukraine.

This includes bans on investments in the Russian energy sector, luxury goods and imports and exports of steel products.

The new sanctions, which will come into effect after publication in the EU official journal later Tuesday, will also freeze assets of more business leaders who support the Russian state, including Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich.

Later in the day, Moscow responded to sanctions imposed against it in kind as the foreign ministry announced a list of top Washington officials to be barred from entering Russia.

Russia sanctions President Biden, Hillary Clinton, other US officials

Russia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that US President Joe Biden and a dozen other top Washington officials were banned from entering the country in a reciprocal response to US sanctions.

The ministry published a list of US individuals sanctioned by Russia on Twitter, and said that the new policy will enter force starting today.

Moscow’s announcement was delivered “in response to a series of unprecedented sanctions prohibiting, among other things, entry into the United States for top Russian officials,” according to the foreign ministry.

Moscow also declared it would leave the Council of Europe, sparking concerns that the departure could spell danger for human rights activists in the future.

Russia says it is launching 'exit procedure' from Council of Europe

Russia's foreign ministry said Tuesday it was launching the procedure to exit the Council of Europe, as pressure grew for Moscow's expulsion from the pan-European rights group.

The ministry posted a statement on the matter to its Telegram account, saying it gave notification of its departure to the organization’s Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic Buric.

The Council of Europe is an international organization which aims to promote democracy, protect human rights, and preserve the rule of law across Europe.

Russia was suspended from all its rights of representation within the body a day after Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

As the day wound to an end, a top advisor to Ukraine's presidency explained that discussions with Russia on stopping the war were "very difficult," but expressed hope that some areas could be negotiated.

Kyiv says 'fundamental contradictions' in talks with Russia

There are "fundamental contradictions" in talks aimed at ending Russia's military attack on Ukraine but compromise is possible, a member of the Ukrainian delegation and presidential aide, Mykhailo Podolyak, said Tuesday.

"We'll continue tomorrow. A very difficult and viscous negotiation process. There are fundamental contradictions. But there is certainly room for compromise," Podolyak tweeted.

Talks resumed Tuesday, with both sides having signalled progress.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Russians "have already begun to understand that they will not achieve anything by war" and called Monday's talks "pretty good." - AFP