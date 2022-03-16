Zelensky says peace talks with Russia ‘more realistic'

'The very fact that (the talks) are continuing is probably positive' says Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that peace talks were sounding more realistic, but that time was still needed.

While Moscow has not captured any of Ukraine’s 10 biggest cities during its three-week-long incursion, Russian airstrikes recently killed five people in the capital Kyiv as three million refugees have fled the conflict.

Ukrainian officials raised hopes that the war could possibly end by May, though, saying Moscow could be coming to terms with its failure to impose a new government and overrun troops.

"The meetings continue, and, I am informed, the positions during the negotiations, already sound more realistic,” Zelensky said in a video address on Wednesday.

“But time is still needed for the decisions to be in the interests of Ukraine.”

Hinting at a possible compromise, the Ukrainian leader said earlier that he was prepared to accept security guarantees from the West that stop short of joining NATO, a long-time goal of the Eastern European state.

Moscow considers any possibility of Ukraine's membership in the Western alliance as a threat and demands guarantees that it will never join.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said it was too early to predict progress in talks.

"The work is difficult, and in the current situation the very fact that (the talks) are continuing is probably positive."

Russia calls its actions a “special military operation” to demilitarize “neo-Nazis” in Ukraine, a narrative considered by the West as a baseless pretext for war.