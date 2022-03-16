Ukraine War: Peace talks hint at possibility of compromise

Both Moscow and Kyiv are signaling appetites for ending the war through negotiations

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine marks its third week on Thursday, there is speculation over whether peace talks will succeed in ending the war within months or if the fighting is destined for the long run.

According to Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, a possible peace deal is in the making and near completion.

“Neutral status is now being seriously discussed along… with security guarantees… which in my view are close to agreement,” Lavrov told RBC News.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky echoed similar optimism, saying on Wednesday that peace talks were sounding more realistic.

“But time is still needed for the decisions to be in the interests of Ukraine,” he said.

Kyiv officials have also raised hopes that the war could end by May, saying Moscow could be coming to terms with its failure to impose a new government and overrun troops.

But if negotiations aren’t reached and neither side compromises to end the fighting, the world could be looking at a drawn-out, conflict of attrition.

Ukrainians argue that they have no appetite to cede any more land to Russia, with troops countering Russian forces in areas already overtaken.

“We've seen what has been happening in occupied Crimea and Donbas since 2014. Those territories have become areas of lawlessness,” Ukrainian journalist Olga Tokariuk told i24NEWS.

“It’s a fight for their survival because everyone realizes that if Russia is allowed to occupy more land, there would be no life for Ukrainians there.”

If it is a question of fighting and Ukrainians on the ground refusing to give up more territory to Russian forces, no matter what diplomatic measures are taken to reach a compromise, the war could persist for the long run.

Another blaring obstacle for peace is the question of Ukraine’s potential membership in NATO, which Russia views as the ultimate threat to its security.

Before the latest round of peace talks began on Tuesday, Lavrov said Moscow would demand that Ukraine drop its bid to join the Western alliance bloc, adopt a neutral status, and “demilitarize,” Sky News reported.

In a video address, Zelensky hinted at a possible compromise, saying he was prepared to accept security guarantees from the West that stop short of joining NATO.

"The work is difficult, and in the current situation the very fact that (the talks) are continuing is probably positive,” said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.