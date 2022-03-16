Zelensky thanks US for 'overwhelming support' in address to Congress

Legislators from House and Senate give embattled Ukrainian president standing ovation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the United States for its "overwhelming support" against Russia's military invasion in a virtual address to the US Congress Wednesday.

Lawmakers from the House and Senate packed the US Capitol Visitor Center Congressional Auditorium in Washington, DC for the highly anticipated speech, giving the embattled leader a standing ovation.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi introduced Zelensky, exclaiming "Slava Ukraina, "Glory to Ukraine" before the Ukrainian leader began his remarks from the besieged capital Kyiv.

Zelensky renewed his call for a no-fly zone to protect Ukraine from Russian aerial attacks.

"Is it too much to ask, to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine, to save people? Is it too much to ask, a humanitarian no-fly zone?" he asked, before projecting a video of his country under bombardment in front of the elected American officials.

The graphic video of war in Ukraine showed ruined buildings and wounded children, with the final frame displaying the words "close the sky."

Zelensky challenged President Joe Biden to "be a leader of the world" and a "leader of peace" as he closed the address by speaking in English.

"You are the leader of a nation, of your great nation. I want you to be the leader of the world. To be the leader of the world is to be the leader of peace."