Putin sets Russia back decades, puts own future at risk: exiled economist

'Putin has managed to destroy the Russian economy within a matter of weeks'

Russian President Vladimir Putin set the Russian economy back decades and curtailed his own political lifespan with the invasion of Ukraine, a prominent exiled economist said on Wednesday.

Sergei Guriev, a former Kremlin and Russian government adviser, called the assault on Ukraine a "great miscalculation" by Putin.

The Russia leader gambled that a rapid military operation could shore up his domestic popularity, Guriev told AFP in an interview.

Within a matter of weeks, Putin "destroyed" the Russian economy and precipitated an unprecedented crisis since the fall of the Soviet Union, added Guriev.

"The last eight years were not great for Russia — it was eight years of stagnation. What we have now is a return to 20, 30 years back in terms of income levels and the structure of the economy," he said.

"Putin has managed to destroy the Russian economy within a matter of weeks."

A former adviser to ex-Russian president and premier Dmitry Medvedev and former rector of the respected New Economic School in Moscow, Guriev fled Russia in 2013 in fear of arrest. He is now professor of economics at the Institute of Political Studies in Paris, France.

Even if mass censorship and repression are keeping protests in check for now, "the regime has become less stable and less durable," he said.

He added "we are in completely uncharted territory," with sanctions meaning Russia is now decoupled from the globalized economy and in danger of running out of spare parts for manufacturing.