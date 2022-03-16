Russia and Ukraine reportedly draw up peace plan draft

'FT published a draft, which represents the requesting position of the Russian side. Nothing more'

Moscow and Kyiv reportedly composed a draft of a 15-point peace plan to bring the war in Ukraine to an end, and the parties are said to have made “significant” progress on the agreement.

The proposal includes a ceasefire and withdrawal of Russia's troops if Ukraine agrees to "neutrality" and limits on the country's military, three sources familiar with the matter told the Financial Times (FT).

The published details of the plan also call on Kyiv to relinquish its goal of joining NATO.

Additionally, the draft deal requires Ukraine to not “host foreign military bases or weaponry in exchange for protection from allies such as the US, UK and Turkey,” FT reported.

However, Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to Ukraine’s presidency, said that the published details of the deal only reveal what Russia is demanding from Kyiv, and that the report does not automatically indicate consensus between the parties on these requests.

“FT published a draft, which represents the requesting position of the Russian side. Nothing more,” the official announced on Twitter, adding that “the [Ukrainian] side has its own positions.”

“The only thing we confirm at this stage is a ceasefire, withdrawal of Russian troops and security guarantees from a number of countries,” Podolyak said.