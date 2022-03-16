Biden announces $800m in new aid to Ukraine

'The American people are answering President Zelensky's call for more help'

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday at the White House announced $800 million in additional security assistance for Ukraine.

"The world is united in our support of Ukraine and our determination to make Putin pay a very heavy price," the president said, flanked by senior administration officials.

Biden began his remarks by thanking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for his "passionate message" delivered earlier in the day in a video address to the US Congress.

"The American people are answering President Zelensky's call for more help, more weapons for Ukraine to defend itself. More tools to fight Russian aggression and that is what we are doing," Biden said.

With the additional aid, the US is providing $1 billion in new funds for Ukraine this week to fight against Russia's military invasion, the president remarked.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1504148983849050122 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Biden thanked Congress for appropriating the financial assistance.

The new aid includes 800 anti-aircraft systems; longer range anti-aircraft systems and ammunition for those systems; as well as 9,000 anti-armor systems; 7,000 small arms; 20 million rounds of ammunition, artillery and mortars; and drones.

"The could be a long and difficult battle, but the American people will be steadfast of our support for the people of Ukraine in the face of Putin's immoral, unethical attacks on civilian populations," Biden said.

"We are united in our abhorrence at Putin's depraved onslaught and we will continue to have their back as they fight for their freedom, democracy and their very survival."