Ukraine Report: The top developments on day 21 of Russia's invasion

Clashes continue in day 21 of Moscow's invasion into neighboring Ukraine

As day 21 of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine draws to a close, we look at today's top stories for a review of the conflict's biggest developments.

US Embassy in Kyiv: Russian forces shot dead 10 people in Chernihiv bread line

The United States Embassy in Kyiv said that Moscow's troops killed ten people who were waiting in line for bread in Chernihiv, a city in northern Ukraine.

Igor Konashenkov, the chief spokesperson for Russia's defense ministry, later disputed the report and called alleged footage of the incident published in news outlets a "hoax launched by the Ukrainian Security Service," according to US News.

"No Russian soldiers are or have been in Chernihiv. All units are outside of the Chernihiv city limits, blocking roads, and are not conducting any offensive action," the official contested.

Russia blocks access to the BBC, vows more media retaliation

Russia's media watchdog Roskomnadzor on Wednesday blocked access to the BBC's main news website, with Moscow's foreign ministry warning of more retaliatory measures against the media.

"I think this is only the beginning of retaliatory measures to the information war unleashed by the West against Russia," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Telegram.

Roskomnadzor listed the BBC News website as blocked in Russia.

The website of the BBC's Russian service was also blocked.

The service posted a video instructing Russians how to keep accessing the media via a VPN and on apps. - AFP

Zelensky thanks US for 'overwhelming support' in address to Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the United States for its "overwhelming support" against Russia's military invasion in a virtual address to the US Congress Wednesday.

Lawmakers from the House and Senate packed the US Capitol Visitor Center Congressional Auditorium in Washington, DC for the highly anticipated speech, giving the embattled leader a standing ovation.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi introduced Zelensky, exclaiming "Slava Ukraina, "Glory to Ukraine" before the Ukrainian leader began his remarks from the besieged capital Kyiv.

Zelensky renewed his call for a no-fly zone to protect Ukraine from Russian aerial attacks.

Russia and Ukraine reportedly draw up peace plan draft

Moscow and Kyiv reportedly composed a draft of a 15-point peace plan to bring the war in Ukraine to an end, and the parties are said to have made “significant” progress on the agreement.

The proposal includes a ceasefire and withdrawal of Russia's troops if Ukraine agrees to "neutrality" and limits on the country's military, three sources familiar with the matter told the Financial Times.

However, Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to Ukraine’s presidency, said that the published details of the deal only reveal what Russia is demanding from Kyiv, and that the report does not automatically indicate consensus between the parties on these requests.

Biden announces $800m in new aid to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday at the White House announced $800 million in additional security assistance for Ukraine.

"The world is united in our support of Ukraine and our determination to make Putin pay a very heavy price," the president said, flanked by senior administration officials.

Biden began his remarks by thanking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for his "passionate message" delivered earlier in the day in a video address to the US Congress.

"The American people are answering President Zelensky's call for more help, more weapons for Ukraine to defend itself. More tools to fight Russian aggression and that is what we are doing," Biden said.

