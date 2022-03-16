Bennett main mediator between Ukraine, Russia: report

This is a developing story

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has been the main mediator between Ukraine and Russia during their negotiations to end hostilities, according to a report in the British Financial Times Wednesday.

According to five unnamed individuals briefed on the matter, a prospective deal for a ceasefire has advanced significantly.

In exchange for Russia withdrawing troops, Ukraine would agree to neither host troops hostile to Russia on its soil nor join NATO, the report said.

More to follow...