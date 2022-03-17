i24NEWS reports from Polish refugee camp

Vast majority of refugees fleeing Russian invasion of Ukraine crossing into neighboring Poland

Refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine are pouring in to neighboring countries, including Poland, which is where i24NEWS journalist Natasha Kirtchuk filed a report.

The Przemysl Humanitarian Aid Center is in the Poland-Ukraine border region, some 30 minutes from the Medyka crossing there.

The town has been hosting thousands of refugees since the start of the conflict three weeks ago.

At this point, it is estimated that more than 3 million people have fled Ukraine, with the vast majority making their way into Poland. It is believed that more than 70 percent, 2 million refugees, have crossed into Poland.

The humanitarian aid center at Przemysl is one of the places that refugees are shuttled to around the country. The facility includes a clinic, sleeping cots, a children's game room and tents serving hot food.

"The idea is for this to be a first stop for most of these refugees until they are able to figure out where they are going next," Kirtchuk reported.

Most refugees stay at Przemysl for a short period of time before heading to other places, but there are some people who stay longer term for various reasons, such as a family member getting medical attention.

Kirtchuk interviewed an Israeli volunteer giving medical aid to refugees. Watch her report: