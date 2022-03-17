English
Local officials: 21 killed by Russian shelling in east Ukrainian town

i24NEWS - AFP

At least 21 people were killed and 25 were wounded on Thursday when Russian forces shelled a town in eastern Ukraine, local prosecutors said.

Artillery fire early on Thursday hit a school and a cultural center in the town of Merefa outside the city of Kharkiv, regional prosecutors said in a post on Facebook. Of the wounded, 10 people are in serious condition.

