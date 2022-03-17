Local officials: 21 killed by Russian shelling in east Ukrainian town

This story is developing and will be updated as more information emerges

At least 21 people were killed and 25 were wounded on Thursday when Russian forces shelled a town in eastern Ukraine, local prosecutors said.

Artillery fire early on Thursday hit a school and a cultural center in the town of Merefa outside the city of Kharkiv, regional prosecutors said in a post on Facebook. Of the wounded, 10 people are in serious condition.

