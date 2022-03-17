Kremlin decries ‘traitors’ as Moscow clamps down on dissent

'Very many people are showing themselves, as we say in Russian, to be traitors'

A Kremlin official called Russians leaving their home country “traitors” as Moscow continues to crack down on domestic dissent over its invasion of Ukraine.

“In such difficult times… many people show their true colors,” Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin’s spokesperson, said during a conference call with reporters on Thursday.

“Very many people are showing themselves, as we say in Russian, to be traitors,” the official added.

His comments arrived one day after Russia’s President Vladimir Putin used similar language to refer to citizens who expressed pro-West sentiments.

“The Russian people will always be able to distinguish true patriots from scum and traitors and simply spit them out like a fly that accidentally flew into their mouths,” the leader said, addressing ministers in Russia’s government.

He called for their removal from Russia’s society, vowing “a natural and necessary self-purification.”

When asked about Putin’s comments, Peskov argued that this “cleansing” refers to dissidents who are leaving the country of their own accord.

“They vanish from our lives themselves,” the spokesperson said.

“Some people are leaving their posts, some are leaving their active work life, some leave the country and move to other countries. That is how this cleansing happens.”

This rhetoric denouncing dissidents marks the latest attempt by Moscow to stem domestic anti-war sentiments - thousands have been detained for participating in protests across Russia against the state’s invasion of Ukraine.

On March 4, the Kremlin also passed a law banning what Russia calls “public dissemination of deliberately false information” on its military.