City hall: 30,000 fled Mariupol, 80 percent of housing destroyed

Mariupol’s city hall says it is also 'clarifying information on victims' of the theater attack

Authorities in Ukraine's Mariupol on Thursday said around 30,000 people have fled the besieged city and that they were clarifying information on possible victims of the Russian strike on a theater sheltering civilians a day earlier.

Mariupol's city hall said on Telegram that "around 30,000 people have left on their transport," adding that "80 percent of residential housing was destroyed."

On Wednesday, Russia’s military bombed a theatre in the municipality which sheltered women and children, according to local officials.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1504140637804843022 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Mariupol’s city hall explained on Thursday that it was "clarifying information on victims" of the attack.

Maxar Technologies, a commercial satellite services company, released images taken on Monday which showed that the Russian word for children was written in large script around the building to signal to planes that they were sheltering inside, according to The Associated Press.

Moscow disputed that its forces attacked the theater.

On Thursday, reports on a number of the theater’s survivors emerged from the area - a bomb shelter in the basement of the building managed to withstand the attack, according to The Washington Post.

Oleksiy Honcharenko, a legislator from Odesa, Ukraine, said on Telegram that “people are coming out of the shelter alive and well.”