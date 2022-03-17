Ukraine Report: Top stories on day 22 of Russia’s invasion

Civilian casualties and city destruction continue into day 22 of the Ukraine-Russia war

As day 22 of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine comes to an end, we take a look at the latest developments for a recap of the Ukraine-Russia war.

Russia scraps UN vote on Ukraine resolution

Russia canceled a UN Security Council vote on a "humanitarian" resolution on Ukraine, scheduled for Friday, due to a lack of support from its closest allies, diplomats said.

Moscow has failed to secure co-sponsorship of the draft text from China and India, suggesting that Beijing and New Delhi would not have supported it, an ambassador told AFP on Thursday.

21 killed by Russian shelling in east Ukrainian town

At least 21 people were killed and 25 were wounded on Thursday when Russian forces shelled a town in eastern Ukraine, local prosecutors said.

Artillery fire early on Thursday hit a school and a cultural center in the town of Merefa outside the city of Kharkiv, regional prosecutors said in a Facebook post.

Of those who were wounded in the attack, 10 are in serious condition.

30,000 flee Mariupol, 80 percent of housing destroyed

Authorities in Ukraine's Mariupol on Thursday said around 30,000 people have fled the besieged city.

Mariupol's city hall said on Telegram that "around 30,000 people have left on their transport," adding that "80 percent of residential housing was destroyed."

On Wednesday, Russia’s military bombed a theatre in the municipality which sheltered women and children, according to local officials.

Mariupol’s city hall explained on Thursday that it was "clarifying information on victims" of the attack.

Israel's Bennett main mediator between Ukraine, Russia

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has been the main mediator between Ukraine and Russia during their negotiations to end hostilities, according to three sources briefed on the matter in a report published in the Financial Times on Wednesday.

Bennett has maintained contact with both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, and even traveled to Russia to meet Putin on March 5 in a bid to reach an end to hostilities.

The Israeli leader also spoke to Zelensky earlier this week regarding ceasefire talks, which five unnamed individuals said had made significant progress, according to the report.

Ukrainian refugees in Poland speak to i24NEWS

Refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine are pouring into neighboring countries, including Poland, which is where i24NEWS journalist Natasha Kirtchuk filed a report.

It is estimated that more than 3 million people have fled Ukraine, with the vast majority making their way into Poland, where it is believed that some 2 million refugees have crossed into.

"The idea is for this to be a first stop for most of these refugees until they are able to figure out where they are going next," Kirtchuk reported.

Zelensky urges Germany to tear down Russian ‘Wall'

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Germany in an emotional video address before parliament Thursday to help destroy a new "Wall" that Russia is erecting in Europe.

"It's not a Berlin Wall — it is a Wall in central Europe between freedom and bondage and this Wall is growing bigger with every bomb" dropped on Ukraine, Zelensky told MPs.

"Dear Mr. Scholz, tear down this Wall," he implored German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, evoking US President Ronald Reagan's Cold War appeal in Berlin.

