Report: Israel coordinated field hospital in Ukraine with Russia

'The life-saving medicine we need right now is peace,' says the UN health chief

Israel reportedly coordinated the plan to set up a field hospital in Ukraine with Russia, giving Moscow the coordinates to ensure it is not attacked, Hebrew media reported Friday.

A Walla report cited two Israeli officials, noting that Israeli Ambassador to Moscow Alexander Ben Zvi met with the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov last week, updating him on plans.

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett brought up the issues while calling Russian President Vladimir Putin after the cabinet decided to establish the hospital.

On Thursday, the United Nations announced that Russia repeatedly attacked hospitals during its invasion of Ukraine, raising concerns that the field hospital could be attacked.

The World Health Organization verified to the UN that there had been 43 attacks on hospitals and health facilities, killing 12 and wounding 34.

"The life-saving medicine we need right now is peace," said the UN health chief.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom said in a virtual briefing that “the disruption to services and supplies is posing an extreme risk to people with cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes, HIV and TB, which are among the leading causes of mortality in Ukraine.”

Displacement and overcrowding caused by people attempting to escape the war are likely to increase the risk of diseases, the WHO chief said.