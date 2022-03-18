Russia and Canada in Twitter spat over 'kindergarten-level' UN letter post

The UN Security Council will no longer vote on Friday on the draft resolution presented by Russia

Russia and Canada engaged in a Twitter spat on Thursday, Ottawa reacting to a letter Moscow sent at the United Nations seeking support for its draft resolution on providing aid access and civilian protection in Ukraine with pointed comments.

Canada's UN mission added multiple remarks to the March 16 message from Russia's UN ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, and posted it on Twitter.

Russia responded, accusing the country of behaving childishly.

The UN Security Council will no longer vote on Friday on the draft resolution, according to Reuters.

Diplomats said it would have failed with the majority of the 15-member council likely to abstain from a vote because it did not address accountability or acknowledge Russia's invasion of Ukraine or push for an end to the fighting or a withdrawal of Russian troops.

In the Twitter spat, Canada's UN mission annotated one part of the Russian letter: "Like other members of the international community, we are gravely concerned about its deterioration."

Canada's UN mission crossed out the first few words and changed the rest to read: "We are not gravely concerned about its deterioration," and inserted at the end "because we are the primary cause."

In a later section, Canada asked: "Do you think the UN membership actually believes this?" Then, on the final page, Canada suggested an alternative end: "We want you to know just how little we care about the human life we have destroyed."

Dmitry Polyanskiy, first deputy permanent representative of Russia to the United Nations, responded: "Thank you @CanadaONU for this kindergarten-level Russophobic libel!" he wrote on Twitter.

"It only shows that your diplomatic skills and good manners are at lowest ebb and gives an idea why your country’s bid for a non-permanent seat in #SecurityCouncil was voted down twice in 20yrs by UN membership," Polyanskiy said, adding a thumbs-down emoji.